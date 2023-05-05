Salt Water, l’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran: testo e video

Dopo qualche giorno di apparente silenzio, il panorama musicale torna a farsi sentire e lo fa in grande con l’uscita del disco Subtract. L’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran, dal titolo Salt Water, incanta con la sua bellezza.

L’artista inglese sta finalmente guarendo.

Salt Water, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran

Una vera e propria rinascita, dopo aver toccato il fondo e aver avuto paura di non sapersi rialzare. Il cantautore classe ’91 si è raccontato, scoprendosi totalmente e tornando a splendere con le sue ultime canzoni: da Eyes closed a Boat, fino ad arrivare al suo recente singolo, Salt Water.

Con la sua creazione Ed Sheeran vuole dimostrare come le difficili sfide portino a superare gli ostacoli e le difficoltà, raggiungendo la pace e la libertà. Ancora una volta un tono malinconico e un’atmosfera capace di raccogliere l’ascoltatore.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

There’s still so far to go and I can’t feel my toes

When the rain soaks through the hills and slips to the sole

Yeah, the blades are two feet tall

I wade in green, I’m movin’ forward to where God only knows

Feel the wind’s harsh refrain and the clouds grip my face

Saying, “it’s alright to run from all this pain”

Oh, when it’s time to go with one last breath that’s in my lungs

I scream, “It’s all for love”, I scream, “It’s all for love”

Come and kiss me, saltwater

Oh, finally, I feel at three or four degrees

I’m free in saltwater

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

I can see it up ahead where the sky meets the ground

And after that, there’s only moving grey

I am filled up with regret

With things I did or never said, just leave that, well, alone

And, come kiss me, saltwater

Oh, finally, I feel at three or four degrees

I’m free in saltwater

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

Ah-ah, it was just a dream

It was just a dream

Ah-ah, it was just a dream

Was it just a dream?

Now, I’m standing on the edge, gazing into Hell

Or is it somethin’ else? I just can’t tell

And when there’s nothin’ left, I close my eyes and take one step

And say, “Well, here it goes”, say, “Well, here it goes”

Come kiss me, saltwater

Oh, finally, I feel at three or four degrees

I’m free in saltwater

Embrace the deep and leave everything

It was just a dream

Il video della canzone