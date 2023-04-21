Boat, l’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran: testo e video

Il mese di Aprile è in procinto di chiudersi, ma continua ad evidenziare una produzione invidiabile nel campo musicale. Dopo le ultime uscite di Gazzelle, ritorna Ed Sheeran con il suo nuovo singolo, dal titolo Boat.

La canzone fa parte del suo ultimo disco, Substract.

Boat, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran

Continua il percorso di rinascita di Ed Sheeran, in grado di tornare con umiltà e raccontarsi in tanti modi diversi. Dopo Eyes Closed, ecco che il cantante britannico presenta Boat, brano che apre il suo nuovo Album, Substract.

Il brano racconta le diverse sfaccettature della depressione, ciò che ha toccato – sulla propria pelle – il 32enne, tra il tumore della moglie e la morte improvvisa del suo migliore amico. Un viaggio lungo e molto difficile (come mostrato nel video ufficiale), a rappresentare il tortuoso percorso che ha dovuto percorrere l’artista.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

Came in through the embers

Stayed out for the breeze

I need to feel elements to remind me

There’s beauty when it’s bleak

Stuck out long before lights down

What do I breathe? Oh, I know

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t brеak my boat

Stones crashed on the boardwalk

Wind rushеd through the trees

I’ll keep my eyes peeled

The memories always fall short

Of what we could’ve been

Let that long for last call

What do I need? Oh, I know

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Maybe I won’t

But the waves won’t break my boat

But the waves won’t break my boat

The more that I love, the less that I feel

The times that I jumped never were real

They say that all scars will heal, but I know

Or maybe I won’t

And the waves won’t break my boat

LEGGI ANCHE: Ed Sheeran si racconta a Milano durante un concerto: “L’amore mi ha salvato”.

Il video della canzone