Boat, l’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran: testo e video

Il mese di Aprile è in procinto di chiudersi, ma continua ad evidenziare una produzione invidiabile nel campo musicale. Dopo le ultime uscite di Gazzelle, ritorna Ed Sheeran con il suo nuovo singolo, dal titolo Boat.
La canzone fa parte del suo ultimo disco, Substract.
Boat, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran
Continua il percorso di rinascita di Ed Sheeran, in grado di tornare con umiltà e raccontarsi in tanti modi diversi. Dopo Eyes Closed, ecco che il cantante britannico presenta Boat, brano che apre il suo nuovo Album, Substract.
Il brano racconta le diverse sfaccettature della depressione, ciò che ha toccato – sulla propria pelle – il 32enne, tra il tumore della moglie e la morte improvvisa del suo migliore amico. Un viaggio lungo e molto difficile (come mostrato nel video ufficiale), a rappresentare il tortuoso percorso che ha dovuto percorrere l’artista.
Di seguito il testo del brano:
Came in through the embers
Stayed out for the breeze
I need to feel elements to remind me
There’s beauty when it’s bleak
Stuck out long before lights down
What do I breathe? Oh, I know
The more that I love, the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal, but I know
Maybe I won’t
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t brеak my boat
Stones crashed on the boardwalk
Wind rushеd through the trees
I’ll keep my eyes peeled
The memories always fall short
Of what we could’ve been
Let that long for last call
What do I need? Oh, I know
The more that I love, the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal, but I know
Maybe I won’t
But the waves won’t break my boat
But the waves won’t break my boat
The more that I love, the less that I feel
The times that I jumped never were real
They say that all scars will heal, but I know
Or maybe I won’t
And the waves won’t break my boat
