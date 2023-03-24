Eyes closed, l’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran: testo e video

Il mese di Marzo sta mostrando un grande lavoro dal punto di vista musicale. Non ci sono soltanto nuovi brani di cantanti italiani, ma anche di artisti stranieri. Ecco allora Eyes closed, il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran.

La canzone è un’anteprima del suo nuovo album, Subtract, che uscirà il 5 Maggio 2023.

Eyes closed, il testo del nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran

Si dice che dai periodi peggiori gli artisti siano in grado di creare le loro opere migliori. Questo potrebbe essere il caso di Ed Sheeran che torna a raccontarsi con un nuovo brano, dal titolo Eyes closed. Un testo per nulla scontato e di poco conto, visto che il cantante inglese ha dovuto fare i conti con la scoperta di tumore della moglie e la morte del suo migliore amico, di nome Jamal Edwards.

La canzone parla proprio di questo, di cosa si prova sapendo di aver perso qualcuno che si vorrebbe continuare a vedere – e vivere – ogni singolo giorno. Un testo delicato e toccante, segno della sensibilità del 32enne.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

I know it’s a bad idea

But how can I help myself?

Been inside for most this year

And I thought a few drinks, they might help

It’s been a while, my dear

Dealin’ with the cards life dealt

I’m still holdin’ back these tears

While my friends are somewhere else

I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February

I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Every song reminds me you’re gone and I feel thе lump form in my throat

‘Cause I’m here alonе

Just dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Delusion is here again

And I think you’ll come home soon

A word brings me right back in

Then it’s only me that’s in this room

I guess I could just pretend

The colours are more than blue

But I lost more than my friend

I can’t help but missin’ you

I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready

And when it unfolds you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Everything changes, nothing’s the same, except the truth is now, you’re gone

And life just goes on

So I’m dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

They’re shutting the bar, they’re cleanin’ the floor

And everyone is already home

But I’m on my own

Still dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

[Post-Chorus]

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin’ with my

Il video della canzone