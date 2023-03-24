Eyes closed, l’ultimo singolo di Ed Sheeran: testo e video

Il mese di Marzo sta mostrando un grande lavoro dal punto di vista musicale. Non ci sono soltanto nuovi brani di cantanti italiani, ma anche di artisti stranieri. Ecco allora Eyes closed, il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran.
La canzone è un’anteprima del suo nuovo album, Subtract, che uscirà il 5 Maggio 2023.
Eyes closed, il testo del nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran
Si dice che dai periodi peggiori gli artisti siano in grado di creare le loro opere migliori. Questo potrebbe essere il caso di Ed Sheeran che torna a raccontarsi con un nuovo brano, dal titolo Eyes closed. Un testo per nulla scontato e di poco conto, visto che il cantante inglese ha dovuto fare i conti con la scoperta di tumore della moglie e la morte del suo migliore amico, di nome Jamal Edwards.
La canzone parla proprio di questo, di cosa si prova sapendo di aver perso qualcuno che si vorrebbe continuare a vedere – e vivere – ogni singolo giorno. Un testo delicato e toccante, segno della sensibilità del 32enne.
Di seguito il testo del brano:
I know it’s a bad idea
But how can I help myself?
Been inside for most this year
And I thought a few drinks, they might help
It’s been a while, my dear
Dealin’ with the cards life dealt
I’m still holdin’ back these tears
While my friends are somewhere else
I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February
I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?
Every song reminds me you’re gone and I feel thе lump form in my throat
‘Cause I’m here alonе
Just dancin’ with my eyes closed
‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin’ so slow
And I don’t know what else that I can do
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Delusion is here again
And I think you’ll come home soon
A word brings me right back in
Then it’s only me that’s in this room
I guess I could just pretend
The colours are more than blue
But I lost more than my friend
I can’t help but missin’ you
I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready
And when it unfolds you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?
Everything changes, nothing’s the same, except the truth is now, you’re gone
And life just goes on
So I’m dancin’ with my eyes closed
‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin’ so slow
And I don’t know what else that I can do
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin’ with my
They’re shutting the bar, they’re cleanin’ the floor
And everyone is already home
But I’m on my own
Still dancin’ with my eyes closed
‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin’ so slow
And I don’t know what else that I can do
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
[Post-Chorus]
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin’ with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin’ with my
