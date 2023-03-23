River, l’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus: testo e video

Dopo essersi raccontata attraverso “Flowers”, ecco che la cantante statunitense presenta una nuova canzone. Si tratta di River, ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus.
Due testi molto diversi, dato che raccontano quasi due situazioni che si susseguono l’una all’altra.
River, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus
In Flowers si parlava di rinascita e della capacità di saper affrontare la fine di una relazione. Questa volta si tratta di River, testo che racconta la bellezza di sapersi di nuovo innamorare di qualcuno, dopo aver superato una delusione d’amore. L’artista classe ’92 vuole dunque valorizzare l’amore in tutte le sue forme, quel sentimento in grado di farti scivolare addosso tutta la sofferenza.
È il secondo degli otto brani del suo nuovo disco, che avvicina così ancora di più tutti i suoi ascoltatori.
Di seguito il testo del brano:
I got a new dress just to meet you downtown
Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?
I can pull my hair back in that tight way that you like
If you wrap me in your arms and never stop
Heart beats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out
Livin’ in an April shower
You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You’re just like a river
Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can’t stop from thinking lately
You could be the one, have the honor of my babies
Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile
Was a desеrt ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought
Heart bеats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out
Livin’ in an April shower
You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
You go on forever
You’re just like a river
You’re never runnin’ dry (Oh)
I feel you everywhere
Your face is all in my hair (Hair)
Covered up in your sweat
It turns me on that you care, baby
Your love, it flows just like a river
You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)
You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)
You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)
You’re just like a river
You’re just like a river (Heart beats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out)
You’re just like a river (Livin’ in an April shower)
You go on forever (You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out)
You’re just like a river