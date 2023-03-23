River, l’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus: testo e video

Dopo essersi raccontata attraverso “Flowers”, ecco che la cantante statunitense presenta una nuova canzone. Si tratta di River, ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus.

Due testi molto diversi, dato che raccontano quasi due situazioni che si susseguono l’una all’altra.

River, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus

In Flowers si parlava di rinascita e della capacità di saper affrontare la fine di una relazione. Questa volta si tratta di River, testo che racconta la bellezza di sapersi di nuovo innamorare di qualcuno, dopo aver superato una delusione d’amore. L’artista classe ’92 vuole dunque valorizzare l’amore in tutte le sue forme, quel sentimento in grado di farti scivolare addosso tutta la sofferenza.

È il secondo degli otto brani del suo nuovo disco, che avvicina così ancora di più tutti i suoi ascoltatori.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

I got a new dress just to meet you downtown

Can you walk me through the park just to show it off?

I can pull my hair back in that tight way that you like

If you wrap me in your arms and never stop

Heart beats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out

Livin’ in an April shower

You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You’re just like a river

Blowing bubbles in the bath, I can’t stop from thinking lately

You could be the one, have the honor of my babies

Hope they have your eyes and that crooked smile

Was a desеrt ‘fore I met you, I was in a drought

Heart bеats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out

Livin’ in an April shower

You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You’re just like a river (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

You go on forever

You’re just like a river

You’re never runnin’ dry (Oh)

I feel you everywhere

Your face is all in my hair (Hair)

Covered up in your sweat

It turns me on that you care, baby

Your love, it flows just like a river

You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)

You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)

You’re just like a river (That’s what you are)

You’re just like a river

You’re just like a river (Heart beats so loud that it’s drownin’ me out)

You’re just like a river (Livin’ in an April shower)

You go on forever (You’re pourin’ down, baby, drown me out)

You’re just like a river