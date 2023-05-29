Middle Ground, l’ultimo singolo dei Maroon 5: testo e video

Prima di concludere il mese di Maggio, è necessario soffermarsi anche sul singolo dei Maroon 5, dal titolo Middle Ground. La band statunitense aveva già comunicato il suo nuovo pezzo.
Ecco allora testo e video della canzone.
Middle Ground, il testo dell’ultimo singolo dei Maroon 5
Dopo due anni di silenzio, ecco che i Maroon 5 tornano con un singolo che ha ottenuto, in pochi giorni, quasi 1 milione di visualizzazioni. Un inno alla fragilità, aspetto imprescindibile dell’essere umano. Il pezzo dà nuova vita al gruppo musicale fondato nel 1995, pronto ad aprire un nuovo capitolo della sua carriera in campo canoro.
Middle Ground si dimostra così una ripresa del passato, un ritorno alle origini per i membri della band.
Di seguito il testo del brano:
I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance
I need more than myself
I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt
Sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers are terrified
And I’m crying out to an empty sky
Tell me
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
I’m so up, I’m so down, I’m so broken
I’m so tired I can’t sleep
I’m not mine, I’m not yours, I’m not sure of anything
Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides
And both of our mothers arе terrified
And I’m crying out to an empty sky
Tеll me
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground
I don’t need someone to love
I just need someone to live for
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground
On my knees where I belong
Please tell me
If I hit the ground
And I fall down to my knees
Would you hear the sound?
Am I crazy to think that we
Could ever make it out?
Am I crazier to believe
There’s a middle ground?
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)
Crazier to believe there’s a middle ground
Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)
I need you to believe, oh, there’s a middle ground