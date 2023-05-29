Middle Ground, l’ultimo singolo dei Maroon 5: testo e video

Prima di concludere il mese di Maggio, è necessario soffermarsi anche sul singolo dei Maroon 5, dal titolo Middle Ground. La band statunitense aveva già comunicato il suo nuovo pezzo.

Ecco allora testo e video della canzone.

Middle Ground, il testo dell’ultimo singolo dei Maroon 5

Dopo due anni di silenzio, ecco che i Maroon 5 tornano con un singolo che ha ottenuto, in pochi giorni, quasi 1 milione di visualizzazioni. Un inno alla fragilità, aspetto imprescindibile dell’essere umano. Il pezzo dà nuova vita al gruppo musicale fondato nel 1995, pronto ad aprire un nuovo capitolo della sua carriera in campo canoro.

Middle Ground si dimostra così una ripresa del passato, un ritorno alle origini per i membri della band.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

I need peace, I need hope, I need guidance

I need more than myself

I need light, I need life, I need what I never felt

Sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers are terrified

And I’m crying out to an empty sky

Tell me

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

I’m so up, I’m so down, I’m so broken

I’m so tired I can’t sleep

I’m not mine, I’m not yours, I’m not sure of anything

Oh, sisters and brothers are picking sides

And both of our mothers arе terrified

And I’m crying out to an empty sky

Tеll me

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground

I don’t need someone to love

I just need someone to live for

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground

On my knees where I belong

Please tell me

If I hit the ground

And I fall down to my knees

Would you hear the sound?

Am I crazy to think that we

Could ever make it out?

Am I crazier to believe

There’s a middle ground?

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)

Crazier to believe there’s a middle ground

Middle ground, there’s a middle ground (Oh)

I need you to believe, oh, there’s a middle ground

Il video della canzone