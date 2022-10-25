Champions League, italiane in tv martedì 25 ottobre: dove vedere e a che ora Milan e Juventus

Champions League, italiane in tv: scendono in campo Milan e Juventus nella serata di martedì 25 ottobre 2022. Entrambe sono costrette alla vittoria e in alcuni casi sperare e avere un orecchio alle altre sfide.

Champions League, italiane in tv martedì 25 ottobre

Ritorna la Champions League e per le italiane che scendono in campo martedì 25 ottobre 2022, sarà importante prima di ogni cosa vincere e portare a casa i tre punti.

Milan e Juventus arrivano alla penultima giornata del girone con una situazione in classifica per niente rosea. Per i bianconeri serve un gioco di incastri non proprio semplice mentre per i rossoneri non è così nera come può sembrare.

Dove vedere e a che ora Milan e Juventus

Ecco come è possibile e a che ora seguire le partite di Coppa sia del Milan sia della Juventus. Per i bianconeri oltre alle piattaforme a pagamento, sarà possibile seguirli anche in chiaro su Canale 5 alle ore 21.

Mentre i rossoneri soltanto su Sky e Infinity Plus.

21.00 Benfica-Juventus (Champions League) – CANALE 5, SKY SPORT FOOTBALL e SKY SPORT (canale 252) e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Dinamo Zagabria-Milan (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 253) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

Le altre partite di Champions League di martedì 25 ottobre

18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League – SKY SPORT (canale 251) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Salisburgo-Chelsea (Champions League) – SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT (canale 254) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

18.45 Siviglia-Copenhagen (Champions League) – SKY SPORT FOOTBALL, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Borussia D.-Manchester City (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 254) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 PSG-Maccabi Haifa (Champions League) – SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT (canale 255) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Lipsia-Real Madrid (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 256) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

21.00 Celtic-Shakhtar (Champions League) – SKY SPORT (canale 257) e INFINITY+ e in streaming su NOW e Sky Go

