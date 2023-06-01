RUNAWAY, l’ultimo singolo degli OneRepublic: testo e video

Più di un milione di visualizzazioni in nemmeno una settimana. Ecco gli OneRepublic con il loro nuovo singolo dal titolo RUNAWAY.

Il gruppo statunitense si dimostra così in ottima forma.

RUNAWAY, il testo dell’ultimo singolo degli OneRepublic

La band americana, già molto conosciuta, ritorna a raccontarsi dopo un anno dall’ultimo disco, grazie al pezzo RUNAWAY, che ha riscosso un successo notevole. Il singolo mostra la voglia di andare via, di scappare, lasciandosi tutto alle spalle senza più proferire altro, evitando “parole inutili”. Un sound coinvolgente e convincente.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

Run away, right now let’s just run away

All that talk is killing me

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

There’s something I gotta say to ya, there’s somewhere we gotta go

And now they’re sinkin’ in the sand, chasin’ what we can, baby ’cause I know

It’s like we’re stuck in the mezzanine with twenty floors left to go (Oh yeah)

And now they’re drivin’ in the rain, tryin’ to switch the lane, but you already know

So don’t waste this time, yeah I don’t move slow

One good shot and I’ll let you know it’s all I want, yeah

Can we just let go and

Run away, right now lеt’s just run away

All that talk is killing me

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

Babе I think we should run away, I’m my own worst enemy

Blue skies only miles away

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

There’s something that I gotta say to ya, I’m on a new energy (Oh yeah)

Now, not as easy as it goes, wait for miracles, the way that we will be

No, so don’t waste this time, yeah I don’t move slow

One good shot and I’ll let you know it’s all I want, yeah

Can we just let go and

Run away, right now let’s just run away

All that talk is killing me

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

Babe I think we should run away, I’m my own worst enemy

Blue skies only miles away

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

Oh yeah! (Run away)

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

Run away, right now let’s just run away

All that talk is killing me

One last shot, hold onto me (Oh)

