Jaded, l’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus: testo e video

Tra gli artisti più attivi degli ultimi mesi si può citare senza dubbio Miley Cyrus che ha presentato il suo nuovo singolo dal titolo Jaded.

Dopo Flowes e River, ecco di nuovo l’artista statunitense.

Jaded, il testo dell’ultimo singolo di Miley Cyrus

La cantante classe ’92, in questo 2023, ha raccontato una nuova versione di se stessa: più introspettiva, più vissuta e più matura. Dopo essersi “confessata” con Flowers e River, ecco allora che Miley Cyrus presenta il suo nuovo pezzo, dal titolo Jaded.

Un pezzo che ha un significato molto forte. L’artista si pente infatti di aver commesso tanti errori in passato, anche perché molti degli sbagli hanno poi compromesso il suo rapporto. Tanto matura da analizzare gli errori, rendendosi conto di aver perso troppo tempo prima di chiedere scusa. Una vera e propria riflessione con se stessa, poiché le sue scelte hanno portato il suo partner a sentirsi isolato e triste.

Di seguito il testo del brano:

I don’t wanna go and talk too long

Know what’s wrong but never said I was sorry

Now I’ve had time to think it over

Wear my shoulders and the bone’s too big to bury

Oh, isn’t it strange that it ain’t it like that?

Sick about forever but you never run back

We went to hell but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

You’re not even willing to look at your parties

Jumping the guard and then down as a body, blurry

You don’t know when to stop so you take it too far

I don’t know where you arе and I’m left in the dark till I’m worried

Ooh, and it hurts mе

And it’s so fucking strange that it ain’t it like that

You broke your own arm but you’d never say that

We went to hell but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded (Jaded)

I could’ve taken you places (Places)

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I won’t lie, yeah, won’t be easy

When somebody new is on your body

I’ll change my number, but keep your t-shirt

I don’t mind it’s gonna be faded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded (Jaded)

I could’ve taken you places (Places)

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

Il video della canzone