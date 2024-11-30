Check-in chicken: il trend TikTok che fa diventare il check-in una strategia di viaggio

Su TikTok c’è un nuovo trend che sta catturando l’attenzione di viaggiatori esperti e curiosi: il check-in chicken. Una pratica, che combina astuzia e rischio, diventata popolare tra coloro che desiderano ottenere posti migliori sugli aerei senza pagare un extra.
Che cos’è il check-in chicken?
Il check-in chicken è una strategia utilizzata dai passeggeri che ritardano deliberatamente il check-in online fino a poco prima della chiusura. L’obiettivo? Approfittare del sistema automatico di assegnazione dei posti delle compagnie aeree per ottenere i posti più ambiti, come quelli con spazio extra per le gambe o in prossimità delle uscite di emergenza.
Secondo Chelsea Dickenson, esperta di viaggi low cost nota su TikTok come The Cheap Holiday Expert, compagnie come Ryanair e Wizz Air tendono a riservare inizialmente i posti peggiori (come quelli centrali o in fondo all’aereo) per i passeggeri che effettuano il check-in presto. Questo lascia liberi i posti migliori, che vengono assegnati automaticamente quando gli altri si esauriscono.
“Se aspetti abbastanza, l’unica opzione rimasta saranno i posti premium”, spiega la tiktoker in uno dei suoi video. Tuttavia, avverte che questa tattica funziona solo su voli quasi al completo.
Come funziona il check-in chicken?
Per avere successo, è fondamentale monitorare attentamente il piano dei posti a partire dall’apertura del check-in ed aspettare il momento in cui i posti meno desiderabili sono stati tutti assegnati, lasciando disponibili solo le opzioni migliori.
Chelsea consiglia di completare il check-in circa 6-8 ore prima del decollo, quando la probabilità di ricevere un posto premium aumenta. Tuttavia, c’è un rischio: sui voli overbooked, aspettare troppo a lungo potrebbe significare rimanere senza posto e venire riprogrammati su un altro volo.
Perché il trend sta spopolando
Il fascino del check-in chicken sta nel suo potenziale di trasformare un piccolo rischio in un grande vantaggio. Per i viaggiatori attenti al budget, questa pratica rappresenta un modo creativo per aggirare i costi aggiuntivi imposti dalle compagnie aeree per la selezione dei posti. Sebbene questa strategia non sia adatta a tutti, per chi è disposto a rischiare un po’, potrebbe trasformarsi in un’opportunità per viaggiare con maggiore comfort senza spendere un centesimo in più.
La popolarità del trend riflette una crescente frustrazione nei confronti delle politiche tariffarie delle compagnie aeree, che spesso mettono a dura prova i passeggeri.
@cheapholidayexpert Was this too last minute?! 😰 🛫 Send this to someone who loves to leave checking in a little too late… 🙈 🐔 WHAT IS CHECK IN CHICKEN? 🐔 Check in Chicken is when you leave your online check in for Wizz Air and Ryanair late in the hope that you get allocated a better seat. 💺 WHY DO YOU GET A BETTER SEAT IF YOU L EAVE CHECK IN LATE? 💺 Wizz Air and Ryanair both do three things: 1. They charge for seats 2. They actively split up people travelling together 3. They often place people in ‘bad seats’ – i.e. middle seats and those away from the exits All of this means that as time ticks on, often the seats that are left available are the ‘good seats’ – i.e. upfront and extra legroom 🤔 DOES IT ACTUALLY WORK? 🤔 Yep! I actually can’t remember the last time I didn’t get an extra legroom seat because of doing this!! ⚠️ BUT WHAT’S THE RISK? ⚠️ The small risk – as you have seen in this video – is that you leave check in too late and there’s no seats left. This is because airlines can overbook planes due to the chance that a small percentage of passengers won’t show up for the flight. Now, technically the airline shouldn’t automatically boot off those that were last to check in – they’re supposed to ask if anyone is willing to give up their seat first (they get another flight plus compensation so some may well go for it) but often they just stick it on those who have left check in chicken a little too late… 😭 HOW BIG IS THE RISK?! 😭 Wizz Air and Ryanair both have a fairly high average load factor – around 94% – and so planes are often close to full. However, it is true that some passengers don’t show up and there are still plenty of flights that aren’t completely full. Overall, they wouldn’t overbook if they were losing money on the situation – which they would be if it happened often since they’d need to rebook your flight, put you up in accommodation if needed and give you compensation. 💁♀️ MY TOP TIP 💁♀️ Don’t leave Check in Chicken until the last moment – you need to be checking the seating plan throughout the day and check in when only good seats are left! 📣 LET ME KNOW… Would you do this?! And has anyone ever been on an overbooked plane?! #wizzair #checkin #overbookedflight ♬ original sound – Cheap Holiday Expert