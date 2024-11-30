Check-in chicken: il trend TikTok che fa diventare il check-in una strategia di viaggio

Su TikTok c’è un nuovo trend che sta catturando l’attenzione di viaggiatori esperti e curiosi: il check-in chicken. Una pratica, che combina astuzia e rischio, diventata popolare tra coloro che desiderano ottenere posti migliori sugli aerei senza pagare un extra.

Che cos’è il check-in chicken?

Il check-in chicken è una strategia utilizzata dai passeggeri che ritardano deliberatamente il check-in online fino a poco prima della chiusura. L’obiettivo? Approfittare del sistema automatico di assegnazione dei posti delle compagnie aeree per ottenere i posti più ambiti, come quelli con spazio extra per le gambe o in prossimità delle uscite di emergenza.

Secondo Chelsea Dickenson, esperta di viaggi low cost nota su TikTok come The Cheap Holiday Expert, compagnie come Ryanair e Wizz Air tendono a riservare inizialmente i posti peggiori (come quelli centrali o in fondo all’aereo) per i passeggeri che effettuano il check-in presto. Questo lascia liberi i posti migliori, che vengono assegnati automaticamente quando gli altri si esauriscono.

“Se aspetti abbastanza, l’unica opzione rimasta saranno i posti premium”, spiega la tiktoker in uno dei suoi video. Tuttavia, avverte che questa tattica funziona solo su voli quasi al completo.

Come funziona il check-in chicken?

Per avere successo, è fondamentale monitorare attentamente il piano dei posti a partire dall’apertura del check-in ed aspettare il momento in cui i posti meno desiderabili sono stati tutti assegnati, lasciando disponibili solo le opzioni migliori.

Chelsea consiglia di completare il check-in circa 6-8 ore prima del decollo, quando la probabilità di ricevere un posto premium aumenta. Tuttavia, c’è un rischio: sui voli overbooked, aspettare troppo a lungo potrebbe significare rimanere senza posto e venire riprogrammati su un altro volo.

Perché il trend sta spopolando

Il fascino del check-in chicken sta nel suo potenziale di trasformare un piccolo rischio in un grande vantaggio. Per i viaggiatori attenti al budget, questa pratica rappresenta un modo creativo per aggirare i costi aggiuntivi imposti dalle compagnie aeree per la selezione dei posti. Sebbene questa strategia non sia adatta a tutti, per chi è disposto a rischiare un po’, potrebbe trasformarsi in un’opportunità per viaggiare con maggiore comfort senza spendere un centesimo in più.

La popolarità del trend riflette una crescente frustrazione nei confronti delle politiche tariffarie delle compagnie aeree, che spesso mettono a dura prova i passeggeri.