I Maneskin candidati ai Grammy dopo la delusione Mtv Music: ecco in quale categoria

I Maneskin a Grammy 2023 saranno presenti con una candidatura molto importante. Non sarà semplice perché la concorrenza è forte ma la band romana c’è e non abbassa la testa visto il loro successo internazionale.
I Maneskin candidati ai Grammy dopo la delusione Mtv Music
I Maneskin continuano ad avere successo nel panorama musicale internazionale. Di conseguenza va di pari passo il riconoscimento. Dopo la delusione degli Mtv Ema 2022 in cui non hanno portato a casa nessun premio, ecco che arriva l’annuncio di una nuova importante candidatura ai Grammy 2023.
La cerimonia di premiazione della 65esima edizione è in programma il 5 febbraio 2023.
Ecco in quale categoria
La categoria in cui sono candidati i Maneskin è quella del miglior nuovo artista. L’annuncio è stato dato dal sito della Recording Academy. La rockband italiana dovrà battere la concorrenza di Anitta Omar Apollo, Domi e JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle e Wet Leg.
Tutte le candidature dei Grammy 2023
- Song of The Year: Gayle “Abcdefu”; Lizzo “About Damn Me”; Taylor Swift “All too well”; Harry Styles “As it was”; Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”; Beyonce “Break my soul”; Adele “Easy on me”; Dj Khaled “God Did”; Kendrick Lamar “The Heart Part 5”; Bonnie Raitt “Just Like That”
- Best New Artist: Anitta; Omar Apollo; DOMi & JD Beck; Muni Long; Samara Joy; Latto; Måneskin; Tobe Nwigwe; Molly Tuttle; Wet Leg
- Album Of The Year: Abba “Voyage”; Adele “30”; Bad Bunny “Un verano sin ti”; Beyonce “Renaissance”; Mary J.
Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous”; Brandi Carlile “In These Silent Days”; Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”; Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”; Lizzo “Special”; Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
- Record Of The Year: Abba “Don’t Shut Me Down”; Adele “Easy on me”; Beyonce “Break my soul”; Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous”; Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius “You and Me on the Rock”; Doja Cat “Woman”; Steve Lazy “Bad Habit”; Kendrick Lamar “The Heart Part 5”; Lizzo “About Damn Time”; Harry Styles “As it was”
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele “Easy on me”, Bad Bunny “Moscow Mule”, Doja Cat “Woman”, Steve Levy “Bad Habit“, Lizzo “About Damn Time”, Harry Styles “As it Was”
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Abba “Don’t Shut Me Down“, Camila Cabello ft ed Sheeran “Bam Bam“; ColdPlay&BTS “My Universe“; Post Malone & DojaCat “I like you“; Sam Smith &Kim Petras “Unholy“
- Best Pop Vocal Album: Abba “Voyage”; Adele “30”; Coldplay “Music Of The Spheres”; Lizzo “Special“; Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
- Best Rock Album: The Black Keys “Dropout Boogie”; Elvis Costello&The Imposters “The Boy Named If”; Idles “Crawler”; Machine Gun Kelly “Mainstream Sellout”; Ozzy Osbourne “Patient Number 9”; Lucifer On The Sofa “Spoon”
- Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Beyoncé “Renaissance”; Bonobo “Rosewood”; Diplo&Miguel “Don’t forget my love”; David Guetta& Bebe Rexha “I’m good”; Kaytranada ft.
H.E.R “Intimidated”; Rufus Du Sol “On my Knees”
- Best Latin Pop Album: Christina Aguilera “Aguilera“; Ruben Blades&Boca Livre “Pasieros“; Camilo “De Adentro Pa Afuera“; Fonseca “Viajante“; Sebastian Yatra “Dharma +“
- Best R&B Album: Mary J. Blige “Good Morning Gorgeous”; Chris Brown “Breezy”; Robert Glaser “Black Radio III”; Lucky Daye “Candydrip”; Pj Morton “Watch the Sun”
- Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Austin Wintory “Aliens: Fireteam Elite”; Steph Economou “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok”; Bear McCreary “Call of Duty: Vanguard”; Richard Jacques “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy”; Christopher Tin “Old World”
- Best Americana Performance: Eric Alexandrakis “Silver Moon“; Asleep at the Wheel ft.
Lyle Lovett “There You Go Again“; Blind Boys of Alabama ft. Black Violin “The Message“; Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius “You And Me On The Rock“; Bonnie Raitt “Made Up Mind“
- Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Ethelbert Miller “Black Men Are Precious”; Amanda Gorman “Call Us What We Carry: Poems”; Malcolm-Jmal Warner “Hiding In Plain View”; J. Ivy “The Poet Who Say By The Door”; Amir Sulaiman “You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor.
Act Accordingly”
- Songwriter of The Year (Non Classical): Amy Allen; Nija Charles; Tobias Jesso Jr.; The Dream; Laura Veltz
- Best Alternative music performance: Artic Monkeys “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”; Big Thief “Certainty“; Florence+The Machine “King“; Wet Leg “Chaise Longue”; Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World”