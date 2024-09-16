Airport tray aesthetics: l’ultimo trend TikTok ci farà perdere il volo

I social, odi et amo. Se da un lato hanno il pregio di stimolare dibattiti e condivisioni di conoscenze, dall’altro spesso danno spazio a trend assurdi, inutili e fastidiosi. Come l’ultima tendenza che spopola su TikTok, Instagram e Pinterest, ovvero l’“airport tray aesthetic” o “estetica del vassoio dell’aeroporto”.
Cos’è l’airport tray aesthetic su TikTok
In pratica, proprio mentre gli aeroporti stanno introducendo nuove macchine per la scansione dei bagagli a mano, per fare in modo che i passeggeri non debbano disfare tutto lo zaino al momento dell’imbarco, sui social emerge la mania di fotografare i propri oggetti nel contenitore regolamentare in polipropilene da far scorrere sul nastro trasportatore.
Ma non aspettatevi di vedere un mix casuale di sacchetti di plastica pieni di dentifricio, farmaci e qualche prodotto di bellezza per la sopravvivenza, mischiati a occhiali da sole, scarpe e libri vari. Qui si tratta di kit di viaggio preparati ad arte, in cui la macchina da presa da 35 mm è affiancata a un paio di mocassini vintage e alla prima edizione del romanzo “On the Road”.
@pipertaich Replying to @Kimberly Mayflower TSA bin aesthetic photo tutorial! ✈️ #pinterest #thrifted #airportaesthetic #phototutorial ♬ original sound – piper taich
Perdere l’aereo per l’airport tray aesthetic
Una tendenza che, come racconta la CNN, sta scatenando parecchie polemiche, perché se c’è un posto al mondo in cui l’imperativo è “evitare di perdere tempo”, quello è proprio il check-in dell’aeroporto. E così il popolo dei viaggiatori se la sta prendendo con la Gen Z, che rischia di far perdere il volo alle persone a causa dell’ultimo trend TikTok.
Risultato? Gli influencer corrono ai ripari. Come? Continuando a sostenere il trend, ma cercando soluzioni-toppa che non sembrano tanto meglio del buco. Per esempio, in un video TikTok con oltre 82.000 like l’influencer newyorkese Chelsea as of Late offre un tutorial passo passo su come prendere parte a questa tendenza senza dare fastidio (in teoria) agli altri. La chiave – dice – è farlo dopo aver superato i controlli di sicurezza: “Trovate un posto tranquillo e, se avete tempo, preparate alcuni vassoi diversi, perché no?”. Eppure, quella è pur sempre un’area destinata ai viaggiatori che devono sbrigarsi a rimettere insieme il proprio bagaglio a mano per correre al gate e prendere il volo.
@chelseaasoflate @chelseamaninang ♬ original sound – speedz!
Più germi che alla toilette
Senza contare che, in base a uno studio europeo del 2018, i vassoi aeroportuali sono il luogo meno igienico dell’aeroporto, poiché qui si trovano persino più germi che nelle toilette: quindi, l’ultima cosa da fa dovrebbe essere spargervi i proprio beni personali e lasciarceli più tempo del dovuto pur di riuscire a fare uno scatto che si spera possa diventare virale.
C’è poi chi partecipa a questo trend senza nemmeno mettere piede in aeroporto. In uno dei video TikTok più popolari legati all’hashtag “airportaesthetic”, la content creator di Chicago Piper Taich spiega che si può fare tutto da casa, acquistando il vassoio su Amazon e creando una carta d’imbarco con Google e Photoshop.
Dall’airport tray aesthetic al fridgescaping
Il senso di tutto questo? Mostrare la propria vita (ovviamente solo la parte bella, e magari pure finta) 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7. Documentarla anziché viverla. Lo stesso vale per altri trend simili, anche se meno dannosi per il prossimo, come quello del “fridgescaping”, che spinge letteralmente ad arredare l’interno del proprio frigorifero, fotografando fiori e cornici accanto a burro e uova. La vita, insomma, in vetrina.
